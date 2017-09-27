Fleetwood seafront new 80-bed care home meeting nears

Ambitious proposals to build a new 80-bed care home on Fleetwood seafront could lead to the creation of 60 jobs.

The application has come from a company called TAS Ltd, based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

But the scheme, now awaiting a date for a Wyre planning meeting, is raising concerns from residents living nearby.

Objections have been lodged with planners stating that the proposed three-storey building would create problems because of its height, scale and mass.

They have raised worries about a lack of privacy due to its height and also voiced concerns that the proposed parking provisions are inadequate for the scale of the development - just 13 spaces.

The new home has been earmarked for the site of the former Lakeland View care home, on Laidleys Walk.

One objector Isabel Wilkie, of Malcolm Place, said: “No one is against a care home, it’s just in the wrong place.”

Coun Marge Anderton, Wyre’s Warren ward representative, requested that the application be dealt with by committee rather than by delegated powers, and intends to speak at the meeting on behalf of residents.

Coun Anderton said: “Residents are concerned about a number of issues and I understand their concerns.”

The original Lakeland View was a County Hall-run home which looked after disabled residents and closed in September 2008, later being demolished before residents were found alternative homes.

TAS Ltd was not available for comment.