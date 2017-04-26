Fleetwood’s mermaid makes a big splash at festival

A giant mermaid puppet created in Fleetwood last year was at the head of a parade in Cheshire on Sunday as part of a new Tram Sunday initiatve.

The SpareParts Arts Festival, sponsored by Leftcoast and Wyre Council in Fleetwood for the last three years, has proved a big success and included the mermaid last year.

It was so exciting to see the acts which we are bringing to Fleetwood perform with a huge public audience at another transport festival

Now SpareParts is also a feature at Sandbach’s transport festival and Fleetwood’s mermaid made a big splash.

Featuring a dozen acts, many of which will be at Fleetwood’s Transport Festival (Tram Sunday) on July 16, the Sandbach town park was transformed into an open-air arena of fun and performance.

Originally part of Tram Sunday, this celebration of street art has been funded by Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Fund to visit two other free Transport Festivals in 2017 – Sandbach and Crewe, both in Cheshire.

Dave Carlos, Tram Sunday’s operations director, said: “It was so exciting to see the acts which we are bringing to Fleetwood perform with a huge public audience at another transport festival.”