Fleetwood’s Jacinta repair work delayed by weather

Rumours that Fleetwood’s heritage trawler is to be scrapped have been firmly denied by her owners.

The historic ship belongs to the Jacinta Charitable Trust and is moored in the old fish dock section of Fleetwood Harbour Marina.

Plans to move the ship to the Cammell Laird at Birkenhead for an inspection of the underwater hull, maintenance work and some painting have been put on hold until the New Year.

The Marine Coastguard Agency, based at Crosby on the Mersey, has to give its approval to the move.

It would mean the Jacinta being towed to the shipyard and back without any crew onboard.

But the MCA ruled that temporary repairs to the hull must be made before the journey can be made.

Lionel Marr, chairman of the Jacinta Charitable Trust, said: “We have hit some delays and that means we are now into Autumn when the weather conditions are less likely to be suitable for the tow.

“But we are hopeful that it will all happen early in 2018 and in the long term we want her preserved here in Fleetwood for future generations.”

One of only three historic deep sea trawlers left in this country, the 1972 vessel had a highly successful fishing career in Fleetwood and Hull until she was given to the Fleetwood community by the Marr family shipping company, in 1995.

Her sailing days are over but she is still welcoming visitors, having played host to thousands of maritime fans over the last 22 years.