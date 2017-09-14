Fleetwood great-great-grandmother is oldest person in the county

Fleetwood’s oldest resident has clocked up a mighty 107 years – and she celebrated the extraordinary milestone with a party.

Great-great-grandmother Rene Reader, who was christened Margury Irene Reader, celebrated her 107th birthday at Fleetwood Nursing Home, Grange Road, where she has lived happily for the past nine years.

According to the website oldestinbritain, Rene’s 107 years also make her the oldest person in Lancashire.

Rene was born on September 10 1910 just outside Milford Haven, South Wales, to fisherman Samuel King and wife Emma.

But in 1915 the family moved to Fleetwood, living in a house on The Esplanade which later became the town’s Labour Club.

Rene has recalled playing in the cellar of the house when she was a small child, and hiding in a scary tunnel which previously ran to the North Euston Hotel.

In 1928 Rene married Fleetwood trawler skipper Stephen Herbert Reader, and the couple had six children – Steve, June, Bill, Alwyn, Dorothy and Mike.

Sadly Steve, Bill, Alwyn and Dorothy have passed away. Mike and June still live in Fleetwood.

Mike said: “We are amazed really, she is the 157th oldest person in the country.

“We made a fuss of her on her birthday, she has Alzheimers but seemed to enjoy her day.”

Rene has 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and also great, great grandchildren, who live as far afield as Norfolk, Devon, London, New Zealand as well as Fleetwood.

Nursing home health care assistant Jemma Tombs spoke fondly of her, saying: “She’s a lovely lady and always holds your hand when you are with her.”

Rene was well known for her work with Fleetwood’s Royal British Legion until ill health forced her to finish.