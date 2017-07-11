Flag tribute to First World War hero Vernon

The Union flag will be flown at the Barton, Bilsborrow and Myerscough War Memorial in Bilsborrow Village on July 31 in memory of Captain Charles Vernon Martin Simpson, The King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment.

Captain Simpson was killed in action on July 31, 1917, at the age of 25, during the First World War.

Charles, known by everyone as Vernon, was the younger son of Isaac and Emily Simpson. His brother Stephen was five years older and they may have had a sister, Catherine Emily, but she was not living at home when the 1901 census was taken.

At the time of the census the family was living a prestigious address in Preston where both boys were born, Vernon on 10 October, 1891.

Vernon joined the Territorial Army on 29 June, 1910. A month later, on 28 July, he became a Second Lieutenant in the 5th Battalion King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment and was promoted to Lieutenant on 16 January, 1913.

On July 31, 1917, just before reaching the German line, Captain Simpson was killed. He was awarded the Victory and British War Medals and the 1915 Star, theatre of war – France.