First to be wed under hall's new dome

A proposal in Barcelona sealed the love between Poulton couple Jessica McKendrick and Nigel Laycock.

Nigel and Jessica Laycock take their first dance under the Marine Hall's newly refurbished dome. Photos: Jessica Isherwood.

The couple tied the knot at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood and were the first couple to be married under the newly refurbished and iconic dome.

They married on September 16.

Jessica, 45, a speech and language therapist said: “It was a privilege to be the first couple to get married under the dome of the Marine Hall since it has been renovated.

“The staff made it look so beautiful and worked really hard to change the room around from a ceremony to a dining room to a dance floor.

“We loved every minute of the day – it was so lovely to gather friends and family together.

“It was lovely for guests to be able to look out to sea from the bar at the back or enjoy the gardens at the front.

“We also got to go up to the Mount to have photos taken from there and the view was stunning!

“In the evening we had a Ceilidh band called Whisky Kiss from Edinburgh who really got the party started.

Nigel, who is 50 and a paediatrician struggled to pick one friend to be his best man so he decided to have them all - there were ten in total!

He added: “We would thoroughly recommend the Marine Hall as a wedding venue as the whole place was stunning and the staff worked so hard to coordinate everything so we didn’t have to worry about anything!

They honeymooned in the Greek Isles.