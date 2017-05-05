Firm pays respects to victim of M55 crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed in a crash on the M55 near Kirkham.

A five-vehicle pile-up claimed the life of van driver David Hargreaves, a 53-year-old from Chorley, on Tuesday.

Mr Hargreaves was an employee of energy company E.ON. An E.ON spokesman said: “Lancashire Police notified us with the devastating news that one of our colleagues was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we’ll do all we can to support them through this very difficult time.”

At least three more people were injured in the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was bailed to May 31.