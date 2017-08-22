Fireworks ‘will attract thousands’

The teams aiming to light up the sky over Blackpool at this year’s World Fireworks Championships have been revealed.

The countries going head to head at the popular annual event are will be Poland, France and South Africa.

Last year’s competition was won by the US team Rozz’s Firewords, who beat Australia and Slovakia to the prize.

This time around, one of Poland’s leading pyrotechnic companies, Super Power, will take on teams from Brezac Artifices in France and Fireworks for Africa

The free annual events are among the most popular features in Blackpool’s events calendar, featuring jaw-dropping displays – synched to music – from some of the world’s top fireworks engineers.

Each display typically attracts tens of thousands of visitors the Promenade.

This year’s competition kicks off with the Polish display on September 8, followed by France on September 15 and South Africa a week later.

The winner will be announced during the September 29 finale, when the UK’s own Titanium Fireworks will illuminate the resort sky.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is always a firm favourite for residents and visitors to the resort, with tens of thousands of people gathering on the Promenade.

“We hope that visitors will take the opportunity to come and see these free displays and then stay on for the weekend to enjoy the Illuminations and all that the resort has to offer.”

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges including Coun Campbell; Peter Sedgwick, owner of Blackpool’s three piers; and Cheryl Tchobanian, proprietor of event sponsor The Beach House Bar & Bistro.

The fireworks will be fired from North Pier with build up from 7.30pm and shows starting at 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.visitblackpool.com/fireworks