Firefighters tackle Fleetwood kitchen blaze

A closed door saved a property from more serious damage when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Fleetwood this afternoon.

Two fire appliances from Fleetwood attended the blaze at the semi-detached property on Capstan Close after receiving an emergency call at 3.47pm.

Crew manager Kevin Warwick, of Fleetwood Fire Station, explained: “There was an electrical fault on the cooker.

“The lady had been out all day and it’s unknown when it started.

“When the lady came home from picking her child up from school, the alarm was sounding. She opened the door and there was smoke in the kitchen.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus made entry and extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.”

He said; “One of the good things was, the door of the kitchen was closed. The damage was substantial but limited to the kitchen with the door being closed.”

There was substantial heat damage around the cooker area and severe smoke damage to the rest of the kitchen and wall and some light smoke damage to the rest of the property.

No one was injured.