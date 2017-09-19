Firefighters battle major barn blaze in Thornton

Around 35 firefighters battled a blaze in Thornton after a barn full of bailed hay went up in flames, say fire services.

Crews from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, Preesall, South Shore and an Aerial Ladder Platform and support fire engine and crew from Morecambe were called out to a farm on Woodhouse Road at around 8.15pm on September 18.

Firefighters used jets to bring the blaze under control and resources were scaled back just before 11pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews were called out in the evening to a barn fire. Resources from across the county were called in to support the crews.

"Firefighting at the incident continued beyond 11pm.

"Nobody at this stage is believed to have been injured in the incident."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

