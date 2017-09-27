Fire on sports pitch at independent school in St Annes

A floodlight burst into flames at an independent school in St Annes, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Lytham and St Annes were called to Arnold King Edwards School on Clifton Drive at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, September 26.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a fire in a flood light on the astro turf pitch at the school.

"We think the fire started as a result of an electrical fault."

"We used a powder extinguisher to put it out."

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident which is being treated as accidental as fire services.