Fire in North Shore after electrical fault in cooker hood

A fire started in a flat following an electrical fault in a cooker hood, say fire services.

Crews from Blackpool were called to Clifford Road in North Shore at around 12.15pm on May 5.

Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had already been extinguished by the occupant.

A spokesman for Blackpool fire station said: "We were called to a fire that started in a cooker hood at around lunchtime today.

"We believe the fault was caused by an electrical fault. The occupant extinguished the fire using a hand held extinguisher. The cooker hood was extensively damaged and smoke damage was caused to the rest of the property.

"We ensured the hood was safe and ventilated the property wearing breathing apparatus.

"The occupant of the house did a great job putting out the fire, but we would not normally advise people to attempt to fight a fire on their own.

"If you find yourself in a similar situation we would advise you to leave the property and close the door behind you."

Nobody was injured during the incident.