Fire crews tackle blaze in roof of home

Firefighters tackled a blaze that had spread to the roof of a home in Thornton.

Crews were called to Weldburn Walk at about 10pm on Saturday, to an initial 999 call reporting that a shed attached to a house was on fire.

Extra fire engines were then called for, after firefighters arriving at the scene discovered the blaze had spread to the roof of the house.

There were four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood, as well as an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets and a main jet to put out the blaze, using the aerial ladder platform to reach the roof and remove parts of it, so burning timber could be doused with water.

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was hurt, and said an investigation had begun into the cause of the fire.