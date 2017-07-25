Fine ales, gin and vodka help raise a glass...and recruits!

St Annes Cricket’s Club’s fifth annual beer festival proved a big success – with the introduction of extra tipples to the fare on offer going down particularly well.

Along with a mouth-watering array of some 30 beers and ciders, a gin bar included in the event for the first time was especially well received and could become a regular ingredient of the popular annual event.

Billy Shedden checks one of the beers Pics: JULIAN BROWN

“Gin seems to be the in thing at the moment and the bar was very popular,” said club spokesman Chris Joy.

“It helped attract plenty of couples and we were delighted with the turnout throughout.”

The festival covered four days from Thursday to Sunday and after a quiz on the opening night, featured live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the Liverbirds, the Joe Publix Band and Louise Spiteri respectively.

Chris added: “The weather was good for most of the weekend and we saw hundreds of new faces, many of whom asked for club membership details.

“The festival is the ideal opportunity for them to check out the great facilities we have here, so in that way the festival is of long-term benefit to us as well as bringing in more people during the event itself.”