Fifty homes bid latest to upset town residents

Plans for up to 50 homes to be built in Garstang have been submitted.

The application is for outline planning permission to build up to 26 houses and up to 24 apartments for the over 50s on land at Dunollie Farm, Kepple Lane.

It would see some of the existing farm buildings demolished.

The site is next to a construction site where 150 Barratt Homes houses are already underway.

The application comes from Manchester-based Hollins Strategic Land (HSL), which says the development helps Wyre Council plug some of the housing shortage.

It also adds the site is within walking distance of several key amenities within the town including the medical centre and supermarkets.

Wyre Council’s Planning Committee will consider the plans at August’s meeting.

Four residents have objected to the plans including former Garstang Town councillor Joe Gilmour, who lives on Kepple Lane.

He said: “Another 26 houses and 24 apartments on Kepple Lane, on top of the Barratts development and the Utopia plans, is madness.

“The extra traffic this will add to the, already busy, lane - next door to the school would just be asking for trouble.

“This area is already overdeveloped.

“I do not think an application for another 50 plus dwellings should even be considered.”

Another resident Janet Fletcher, of Water Edge Green in Garstang, said: “Households with two cars would be forced to park on the main access route which could hinder easy access for fire and ambulance services.

“There is only one point of entry to the site so no alternative access is available.”

Garstang Town Council is set to be consulted on July 26 along with the Environmental Agency and the Affordable Housing Officer.