Fierce looks and furry friends at rainy Pride

Wet and wild weekend for colourful annual festival as rainbow flags (and brollies) fly over resort

Pouring rain couldn’t spoil the party on Blackpool Promenade as the resort celebrated its diversity.

Blackpool Pride parade braving heavy rain. Picture by Julian Brown

The annual Pride Festival kicked off with a colourful parade starting off from the Sandcastle Waterpark.

Amid tightened security the procession made its way along the Promenade.

Among those taking part were police officers who marched alongside people from all walks of life.

Major companies, including the Co-op and Sainsbury’s were proud to be represented with dozens of staff taking part and proudly flying the rainbow flag.

Events took place across the resort, centred on the Winter Gardens where performers on the main stage included Sonia and Union J.

The Empress Ballroom was packed on Saturday and Sunday as revellers from all communities threw themselves into the party spirit.

The annual Pride festival brings thousands of visitors to the resort and is worth millions of pounds to the Blackpool economy.