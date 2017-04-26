Fears for man 'swept out to sea' after walking into the water

A major sea search for a man seen entering the water at Glasson Dock will continue in the morning.

Both lifeboats from Fleetwood RNLI joined Coastguard and police helicopters and an amphibious 'Argocat' all-terrain vehicle, at The Stork, Condor Green, at around 2pm today after reports the 39-year-old - described as 'despondent' - went into the River Lune.

They were joined by a hovercraft from Morecambe and, at around 6pm, by Coastguard teams from Fleetwood, Knott End, and Morecambe, who searched the sandbanks north of Fleetwood at low tide.

The search was scaled down as darkness fell and will resume at around 5.30am tomorrow.

Police said the man is believed to have gone into the water near to the Stork Hotel.

It is feared he may have been swept out to sea towards the Fylde coast and, after spending so long in the water, hope of finding him alive is believed to be fading.

Search adviser David Old said the man had 'walked' into the water, and said his family 'are really upset and concerned about his welfare'.

Speaking earlier this afternoon, he said: "At this time of year, we would be extremely concerned.

"We have had a co-ordinated search between police and the Coastguard, including the police helicopter and Coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and police assistance on the shore.

“The tide has gone out so we are searching the area further along the river but we haven’t got him out.

“He has gone further out to the Knott End and Fleetwood way.”