Family vows to keep mum’s memory alive

A loving wife and mum ‘never stopped smiling’ as she battled a deadly brain tumour, her family has said.

Civil servant and art gallery owner Kim Smith, from Cleveleys, died aged 55 last year, around 16 months after first being diagnosed.

The determination and positivity that my mum showed throughout made us immensely proud

Daughter Karley said: “My mum was the bravest and most inspirational person that I have known.

“Despite the endless trips to hospitals, hours spent in clinics having transfusions and scans, that famous smile that could light a room never once slipped.

“The determination and positivity that my mum showed throughout made us immensely proud.”

Kim, who ran In-Frame in St George’s Lane – which was sold last year – left behind Karley, 28, son Lee, 27, and husband Carl, 60.

She was diagnosed after going to A&E complaining of a severe headache and memory loss. Scan results in January 2016 were positive, but the tumour returned in the April, and Kim died in September last year, surrounded by her loved ones.

They have now vowed to raise money in her name, so more vital research into the disease can be carried out.

They set up The Kim Smith Fund, an official supporter group of The Brain Tumour Charity, earlier this year.

Karley said it will help to ‘keep my mum’s memory alive’, and said a Cleveleys to Filey bike ride will be completed in September.

She added: “When mum was going through all her treatments, my dad made a vow he would do something to challenge himself and to raise money for this cause. It will be hard but the thought of mum will keep us going.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/kimsmithfund