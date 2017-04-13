Family’s thanks after huge help in charity bash

A Fleetwood family have praised the town’s community spirit after a fund-raiser inspired by their baby boy raised £4,268 for charity – and funds are still coming in.

Little Wynter Mitchinson was born on December 7 but just three weeks later it was confirmed he had cystic fibrosis.

Wayne Mitchinson and Keiha Longson with their baby son Wynter.

His parents, Keiha Longson, 23, and Wayne Mitchinson, 35, of Walmsley Street, Fleetwood, were devastated to discover their baby would have a life-long struggle with illness.

But they are determined to be positive and on Sunday the family staged a bumper fund-raiser at Fleetwood Rugby Club, aimed at raising vital money towards the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The Trust not only offers support and advice but is involved in research for a cure.

After the event, which featured family fun, a giant raffle and live music, Keiha said: “I didn’t expect such a good turn-out with so many people coming along – it looks like we may reach £5,000 and our target was only £2,000.

“We’ve had so much support from Fleetwood people, local businesses and our families. Everyone has grafted to make the day a success.

“We just want to thank everyone.”

Keiha decided to organise the event, with support from others including her brother Louis Longson, following the support of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and learning of other local families whose children have also being diagnosed.

Keiha said that Wynter, now aged four months, was doing fine and they were pleased with his progress.

She added: “These efforts are for all of us. With the Cystic Fibrosis Charity you know where the money is being spent and we are sent updates about new research and other useful information. They sent us a great fundraising pack with t-shirts and bunting.”

Although the illness – a genetic disorder which effects the lungs and sometimes other organs – can eventually have a serious impact on life expectancy, medical advances have greatly helped patients.

The family praised Fleetwood Rugby Club for its help.