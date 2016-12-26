Extra cash for vintage lifeboat

A group which is restoring a vintage lifeboat from Fleetwood has enjoyed a fund-raising success.

The Ann Letitia Russell Rescue Group has accrued over £600 from the event, staged at the Royal Oak pub on Lord Street, Fleetwood, and included a raffle.

She was instrumental in saving more than 150 lives

The group’s activities will slow down a little over the winter but the next job is to give the vessel a protective coat of paint for over winter.

The old lifeboat is currently on Fleetwood docks but there are plans to display it on the seafront.

The 41ft vessel, Ann Letitia Russell, which helped save more than 150 lives with Fleetwood RNLI from 1939 to 1976, was returned to the town last summer from a Lowestoft marina for restoration.

A spokesman said:“She was instrumental in saving more than 150 lives. Many local people come from fishing backgrounds and have memories of the service she provided for the local community. The local response to her return to Fleetwood was amazing. Our aim is to return her to her original condition and put her on display in Fleetwood.”