Events planned for lifeboat day

The daytime schedule for Fleetwood’s annual ‘Lifeboat Day’ has been revealed.

The town’s Shannon class lifeboat will take to the waves alongside the Kenneth James Pierpoint and the D-class inshore lifeboat, Mary Elizabeth Barnes, at 10am on Saturday at the Fleetwood Lifeboat Station.

The yachts from Fleetwood Marina will then sail past, with a prize being awarded to the ‘best dressed’ boat.

The lifeboats will then give speed and agility demonstrations.

Stalls selling homemade cakes and crafts, face painting, and a tombola and raffle will be open to the public at the station, on Fleetwood Esplanade.

There will also be a special appearance from lifeboats from the neighbouring stations of Blackpool, Lytham, St Annes, Morecambe and Barrow-in-Furness.