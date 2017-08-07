Sign up for 'biggest beach clean'?

Events are to be staged in Wyre as part of the “biggest beach clean series ever” in September.

The Marine Conservation Society and supermarket Waitrose have joined forces for the giant event to get more people than ever cleaning up beaches and removing litter.

Already booked as part of the series is a clean-up at Rossall Beach in north Cleveleys on September 17 at 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with hopes that a similar event may also be held just down the coast in Fleetwood.

Lauren Eyles, Beachwatch Manager at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “Beach litter has steadily risen over the two decades that MCS volunteers have been recording it on UK beaches.

Last year, on average in the UK, 694 items of litter were collected for every 100 metres cleaned.

“Plastic bottles and carrier bags, nappies, balloons and tiny plastic pieces can be found on almost every beach in the UK.”

People can register at www.mcsuk.org/waitrose