Oil spill bill to be given to global firm

The oil company that admitted causing the spill that affected beaches across the Fylde coast will be given the bill for clearing it up, Blackpool Council’s environment boss Fred Jackson said.

Eni UK, which said between two and 20 tonnes of oil leaked from its off-shore storage tanker in Liverpool Bay, will be asked to pay for the clean-up operation that lasted over a week last month.

Tonnes of waste - made up of oil, sand and stone - was removed from beaches across the Fylde coast

The bathing water was ordered off-limits from Bispham to Knott End, while beach-goers were told to stay away from the black tar-like substance. The Fleetwood to Knott End ferry was also suspended because the slipway was too treacherous.

Coun Jackson said: “People are rightly asking about the coast of that clean-up operation, and once we are in a position to take stock, then we will be requesting for those to be met fully by the company which has accepted responsibility for the spill.”

A council spokesman said the total amount spent – across several organisations – was still being totted up.

Experts are still monitoring the tide, but no new oil has been seen washing in.