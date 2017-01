Drivers travelling from Blackpool to Preston are suffering delays this morning (11 January) after a major road was closed for a fracking protest.

Preston New Road is currently closed after demonstrators took to the streets to protest about Cuadrilla's plans to frack in the region.

Fylde police are advising that the A583 Preston New Road is closed in the direction of Preston between Whitehills and Fox Lane Ends.

More to follow.