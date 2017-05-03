Greenpeace demonstrators join fracking protest

Anti-fracking demonstrators were joined by protesters from Greenpeace today as they blocked the entrance to the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road.

Ten campaigners, many from Blackpool, Preston and Manchester, started their lock-on protest by linking their arms inside reinforced yellow blocks, adorned with the Lancashire rose to stop trucks entering the site.

Volunteer campaigners, from areas facing fracking across the UK, block the entrance to the Preston New Road fracking site in Lancashire Pic: Greenpeace

A spokesman for the police said: "There are currently 10 people taking part in a lock-on protest outside the Cuadrilla site on Preston New Road. It seems that at the moment this is not causing any problems with traffic."

Hannah Martin, Head of Energy at Greenpeace UK, said: “Greenpeace is standing with the people of Lancashire against the industrialisation of the countryside for shale gas we don’t need. Lancashire said No to fracking, but the government overruled the democratic process and gave Cuadrilla the go ahead to frack for gas.

"Peaceful protest has caused months of delays and, since beginning work in January, this fracking firm has only really created a muddy field. But if the drill goes in, it will create noise, air and light pollution."