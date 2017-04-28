"Cesspool" councillor's punishment kept secret

The punishment handed down to a councillor who branded Blackpool as ‘Cesspool’ is being kept a secret by local party bosses.

Coun Mike Barrowclough’s caused consternation earlier this year when he made reference to the resort in a derogatory message on social media.

In response to a Gazette post about the demolition of the National Savings building in Preston New Road Coun Barrowclough posted “Just what’s needed. When are they blowing up the rest of cesspool? on Twitter.

The Wyre Councillor, who is also a member of Fleetwood Town Council, was forced to resign his candidacy for the upcoming local elections following the outburst.

Labour party bosses promised Coun Barrowclough’s action would not go unpunished.

The party has now revealed its internal proceedings involving Coun Barrowcloughhave ended.

Coun Ruth Duffy, leader of the Labour Group in Wyre Council said: “The Labour Group of Councillors held an internal meeting to discuss Coun Barrowclough’s comments. The members decided the outcome of the meeting should be kept private. All I can say is that the matter has been dealt with.”

Conservatives have called for the Labour Party to explain what happened in the meeting.

Coun Peter Gibson, leader of Wyre Council,said: “It sounds to me like it’s nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

“Transparency is very important and I think people should know what action was taken in this case."