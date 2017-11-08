End the stigma for depressed new mums

Mums who have suffered depression in the aftermath of childbirth are invited to join the fight against stigma.

The big ‘Mum Takeover’ will appear at the Blackpool Tower Circus later this month to discuss mental health among Blackpool’s population.

Former X Factor contestant and Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon, BBC radio presenter Anna Foster, TV presenter Rochelle Humes, DJ Neev Spencer and blogger Giovanna Fletcher will be speaking at the event, on November 28.

Anna Foster said: “I know from experience how important it is to look after mothers’ mental health, and how challenging that can be.

“We know that early intervention is vital, but so often women are scared to share their fears, or simply don’t know where to find really good practical support that could stop small problems getting much worse.”

The event is free to attend and tickets can be booked on a first-come first-serve basis until November 13. Visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows.