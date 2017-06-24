Emotional return to resort for Piano Men

There’ll be an emotional homecoming for a musical Blackpool family this weekend.

The Davies family is back in the resort for a one-off concert in the UK, with their Piano Men: Generations show at the Grand Theatre tonight.

Musicians Terry and Anne left the resort for Phoenix, Arizona, back in 2000 with son Nick, where they’ve established a successful music management company - with offices also in London, New York, Fort Lauderdale, as well as touring their own shows.

They had planned a UK tour for 2018, so Terry’s dad Andy Davies – a fellow musician who played the Prom circuit and lived in Layton – could see their show.

However he died last month, missing the showcase, which stars Terry and former Arnold School pupil Nick playing the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, with Anne on backing vocals.

“He wasn’t in good health, but he was doing OK,” Terry said. “We brought the Blackpool date forward for him, but he didn’t make it.

“It will be a bit of a memorial coming back now, but we’re still excited to be coming home.

“We haven’t looked back since moving to America, but we do miss Blackpool still -– especially the chippies.

“We’re in America for good now, but still say we’re coming ‘home’ when we visit Blackpool.”

Terry and Anne were in the press back in 1993, when they were known locally as the duo Nu Attitude, when ‘miracle child’ Nick was conceived as a ‘test-tube’ baby through IVF.

As well as performing in the family shows, 23-year-old Nick is a successful singer-songwriter in his own right with his first album My Generation recently released and a support slot for a major artist’s tour due to be announced.

“Nick was playing and learning music when we lived in Blackpool, it’s in his blood from me and his grandad,” Terry said. “From a talent perspective, he’s streets ahead of me though.

“His music is similar to Billy Joel and he is an exceptional lyricist.

“We’re incredibly proud when we think back to having Nick,” Terry said. “He’s probably been spoiled materially, but he’s got his feet on the ground.

“Even now, when he’s 23 and a grown man, we think how different our life would have been. We’re eternally grateful for having him.”

The show is at the Grand Theatre tonight at 7.30pm.