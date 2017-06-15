Eloise is crowned queen at Children’s Festival

Wet summer weather fails to dampen family fun day spirits

The rain may have fallen but it didn’t for one second stop the fun.

Archie McCondichie from Fledglings Nursery dressed as a stick man in Bilsborrow Children's Festival procession.

The Bilsborrow Children’s Festival and Village Fun Day included the crowning of new festival queen Eloise Swift.

Fortune favoured the brave and the rain eased enough to allow the opening procession to St Hilda’s Church for the traditional service, albeit with umbrellas, the order of the day.

The Rev Garry Whittaker conducted the festival service linking his inspiring words with the parade theme of “Our Awesome Natural World”. The enthusiastic hymn singing, accompanied by the excellent PoultoBrass Band, put everyone in good heart and after retiring queen Lauren Swarbrick eloquently spoke about her year and thanked everyone for making events happen, Kath Catterall crowned Eloise and wished her well for her busy year ahead.

Everybody was then ready to brave the procession back to the village hall where an array of exciting indoor entertainment had been organised.

A spokesman added: “It was wonderful to welcome the children and staff from Fledglings Nursery, Patter and Natter, Cock Robin Nursery and John Cross School to the festival. The Queens and retinues were stunningly dressed and turned out, reflecting all the dedicated work of families and friends.”