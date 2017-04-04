VIDEO: Footage show the shocking moment bullies target schoolboy

A furious aunt has pulled her nephew out of school after video footage of him being punched and chased by bullies was posted online.

Kelly Martin, 43, says the bullying had become too much for her 12-year-old nephew Lennie Lake, who is a Year Eight pupil at Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood.

Video footage showing 12-year-old Lennie Lake being pinned down and punched was posted on social media last month. Lennie was punched several times by another boy.

A video showing the schoolboy being pinned to the ground and punched by another boy was posted on several social media websites.

Kelly, who has custody of her nephew, said: “The school phoned us up and said Lennie was in a fight.

“When he came home I asked what he had been doing and sent him up to his room, and about five minutes later he came downstairs and showed me the video.

“He was very upset.

Going to that school is hurting him. People take their own lives when it comes to bullying. I had no choice but to take him out.

“It turned my stomach.

“I said to him ‘I’m so sorry I doubted you’.

“I knew deep down that he wouldn’t start a fight because he’s usually such a good boy.”

Kelly, of Oxford Avenue, Fleetwood, got in touch with staff at Cardinal Allen School, who tooks steps to reprimand the pupil responsible for posting the video.

Lennie Lake, aged 12, has been the victim of bullying at Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood

The footage, which has been shared with The Gazette, shows Lennie being punched several times by another boy before getting up off the ground and backing away.

He can be seen holding his arm out defensively as he is followed by the other boy, before turning and running away.

The video ends just as a large group of students begin to chase him, including one on a bicycle.

Kelly, who also has a daughter, 16-year-old Maddison, who attends the school, said: “The bullying has been going on for over a year.

“He comes home every night begging me to take him out of the school. He cries.

“Going to that school is hurting him. People take their own lives when it comes to bullying. I had no choice but to take him out.

“I’d take my daughter out too if she wasn’t just about to do her GCSEs.”

She added that she had complained to the school several times, but this had not deterred the bullies.

Lennie said: “It makes me upset. The video was posted on Snapchat and Instagram and about three or four people sent it to me.

“I find it pathetic because it takes a bigger person to walk away, and people are laughing at me saying I ran away.

“Since the start of Year 8 I’ve been having problems with about seven people. They’ve let my tyres down on several occasions.”

Kelly said: “I’ve got in touch with Lancashire Council about getting him somewhere else and the only school they have is Fleetwood Sports College.

“We would have liked him to go to Millfield or St Aidan’s, but there’s no way I’m sending him back.”

Andrew Cafferkey, headteacher at Cardinal Allen High School, did not comment on the bullying allegations but said: “The situation was dealt with and there was a consequence for the perpetrator.”

Lancashire County Council, which oversees education in Wyre, was approached for comment but said the school had nothing more to add.