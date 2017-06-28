Trip was geography in action

Geography students discovered their local area as part of an investigative field trip.

They travelled to Blackpool, armed with questions and ideas, to put to residents and the resorts influx of summer tourists to pinpoint the impact of crime and tourism in Blackpool.

Using their flair and creativity, students had to collect data for their individual task booklets as well as complete field sketches of Blackpool’s famous coastline.

Year Eight student Cameron Jones said: “This was the first school trip I have been on and I’m new to Fleetwood High School. This was the best first trip ever!”

Students took part in a variety of activities throughout the day, interspersed with their data collection.

They went to the top of the The Tower, walked the dungeons, experienced Blackpool Eye and the fun of the Tower Circus.

Although this was the leisurely aspect of the trip, the students could be seen to be collecting their primary data and linking it to their geographical outcomes.

Trip leader Gemma Orange said: “It’s important that students are afforded this opportunity to collect their primary and independent data. It allows them to identify geography in action, relate it to their work in the subject and be able to link this with geography in their locality.”

Head of Year Eight Alex Bell-Fairclough added: “Students were a credit to themselves and their conduct was impeccable, true Fleetwood High School students.”