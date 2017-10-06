Physical challenges are practical help for students

An autumn visit to Tower Wood secured great marks towards a GCSE for students at Saint Aidan’s High School.

Students from Saint Aidan's High School at Tower Wood.

With their suitcases in tow and plenty of food supplies, the 15 Year 10 students headed for the Lake District for a week’s adventure.

The visit forms a vital part of their GCSE PE studies.

Students must acquire three practical marks, one being an individual event.

Going to Tower Wood allows them to complete their individual skill and this year it was rock climbing.

Students were marked out of 25, split into two parts – marks out of 10 for the skills they can demonstrate, and out of 15 for demonstrating how they use the skills in the right context.

Michelle McGrath said: “The residential trips take place in the Lake District by Windermere.

“Not only do students develop their team work skills, their communication skills and their ability to following instructions but they also develop their socialising skills by working in new groups.

“There is also, of course, being away from home all week and life skills such as washing up, making beds, clearing up after tea, getting their bags ready and equipment for the day which some students found harder than others.

“Students showed great development throughout the week and the progress made was brilliant.

“They overcame fears and put themselves in challenging situations they hadn’t faced before which were overcome with great success.

“Well done to all some great marks awarded to go towards their GCSE PE practical marks.”

Tower Wood is a popular outdoor activity centre on the shore of Windermere and is enjoyed by thousands of school children.

Young people can enjoy a range of activities including abseiling, canoeing and orienteering as well as evening activities such as camp fires.