No scrap heap for these pieces

To most people, scrap metal is just that - scrap.

But not to St Aidan’s CE High School students Josh Chard and Joe Little, who have been getting creative in their spare time.

While scrap metal and other types are tip-doomed material, to these boys they are an iPad stand or a miniature car just waiting to be welded.

The boys have been using scrap materials at the Preesall school, including metals of all types, to create sculptures and handy gadgets.

Joe said: “Sometimes I get the ideas from the scrap that I find, but other times I have an idea that I follow. “

And Josh said: “I really enjoy making things with my hands, I like to see the finished product once I have put all the parts together.”

Amanda Dixon, head of Year 9, said: “I look forward to seeing what they both come up with next.”