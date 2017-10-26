Harvest songs fill the rafters

A lively harvest festival gave pupils at a Fleetwood school the chance to think about the food they eat – while supporting Fleetwood Food Bank.

The St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School pupils filled their church in Poulton Road with seasonal songs, readings and lots of produce to celebrate harvest with their teachers, parents and grandparents.

Bright posters depicted the season of harvest.

Led by Canon Alf Hayes, each class had a role to do with readings, posters, music and a thrilling and uplifting Harvest song to the tune of the movie Frozen hit, Let it Go.

Deputy headteacher Jessica Warne said: “Our pupils have been learning about the importance of the harvest season and represented their learning through songs, prayers and reflections.

“The overall emphasis of the harvest festival was to show our appreciation of the food that we eat and understand that there are families less fortunate that ourselves, locally and in different parts of the world.

“To help to support those families who are without food, pupils donated dried goods to SVP Food Bank, a charity we have supported for many years.”

Harvest Festival at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School

The children also heard from Colin Brown, Fleetwood Food Bank, who spoke about the facility’s role in the

community.