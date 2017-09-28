Find out about some exciting learning experiences

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School is hosting an open evening on Monday October 2.

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School is hosting an open evening on Monday October 2.

Headteacher Helen Sant said: “Class teachers are all giving a small talk about their year group expectations and each room will have activities for children

to try that will give a flavour of the exciting learning experiences we have on offer, here at

St Wulstan’s.

“I will be available to talk to any families new or existing and our fabulous house captains will be giving tours and the benefit of their years of experience at St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s. There is also a draw to win a set of branded St Wulstan’s Uniform for when you start school.” It’s open from 6pm to 7.30pm.