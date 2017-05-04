Climbing confidence levels

Year 11 students from Fleetwood High School attended a residential weekend away in final preparation for their GCSE examinations.

Staff took 15 students to Winmarleigh PGL to help raise self-confidence, self-esteem and build on teamwork skills taking part in activities such as zip wire, canoeing, Jacob’s Ladder and giant swing to name a few.

Time was also spent completing focused English, maths and science work in the precious last few weeks in the run up to exams.

Headteacher Richard Barnes said: “It was impressive to see our students challenging themselves outside the school environment.

“I’m sure that the experience will give them more confidence when facing this summer’s formal exams.”