Calling all Lancashire school choirs!

We have teamed up with BIBAs double award winners, True Bearing, to bring you a fantastic competition.

Now going into its third year, Last Choir Singing is a competition for Lancashire based junior schools. Battling it out at a series of regional heats, winning choirs go through to a Grand Final, with the winner receiving £1,000 towards music equipment for their school. The runner-up receives £500 and winners of the regional heats are each given £250. There are also awards for Most Artistic and Best Newcomer.

Imagine an audience of thousands, a live radio recording, an international vocalist, teenage pop idols, and, best of all, performances from junior school choirs who just couldn’t be more excited to be singing. Sounds impossible?

This was the dream of True Bearing Chairman, George Critchley. His vision became a reality in 2015 at the Last Choir Singing heats and finals.

‘I was totally overwhelmed,’ said George. ‘Not just at the sheer volume of entries, but at the enthusiasm and passion of all those competing. I had a vision to create something amazing but this was beyond my dreams. To do this two years in a row has been totally remarkable, and we intend to keep on going; we’re constantly thinking of ideas on how to make the event bigger and better.’

George Critchley co-owns True Bearing, a firm of Independent Financial Advisers based in Chorley. His employees are equally as passionate about the Last Choir Singing competition, all giving up their own personal time to help with the competition.

George explained; “I wanted to give something back to the community that has supported us over the last 13 years. The major reason for doing this is the sheer pleasure the children get out of it. Their joy is infectious. It really is heaven on earth!”

To enter Last Choir Singing visit: lastchoirsinging.co.uk, call 01257 260011 or email: liz.armstrong@truebearing.co.uk