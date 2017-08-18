A LEVEL RESULTS: Staff share pride in Baines Sixth Form students’ top achievements

The smiles on these Baines Sixth Form students say it all!

Youngsters from the school on Highcross Road in Poulton are now preparing to move onto the next stage of their lives – whether it be at university, studying abroad or taking up an apprenticeship with local companies.

Emma Kasmir, head of Sixth Form, said: “We would like to congratulate our Year 13 students on their successes this year, with 35 per cent of our students achieving top grades of A*-B and 12 per cent of students achieving an A* in one or more of their subjects.”

Tom Farrer and Hannah Jackson, who both applied to study medicine, were successful in achieving places at Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Tom scooped four A* grades in biology, chemistry, maths and the extended project while Hannah achieved an A* in geography and As in biology, chemistry and the extended project.

Miss Kasmir said staff at the school wish the teenagers success in the future.

She added: “As always we are proud of the individual successes of our students.

“Students have also taken up places studying law, history and civil engineering at universities including Leeds, Lancaster and Newcastle.

“We also have students who are looking forward to studying in America and taking up apprenticeships with local organisations.

“We would like to wish all of our students every success with their future plans.”

BAINES SIXTH FORM

5 Passes: J Denney, N Read

4 Passes: J Bentley, A Biswas, A Brown, A Catterall, M Egan, C Ellwood, T Farrer, H Jackson, D Knapman, R Moreland, L Morgan, O Oram, L Rigby, M Roberts-Hodgson, J Shuck, H Talarczyk, M Thomason, O Tomlinson, M Walker

3 Passes: N Aziz, O Cordingley, L Dale, N Fenton, E Fisher, H Fredrick, J Gomez, A Jackson, F Lawrence, D Lupton, S Newiss, C Lee, S Robinson, J Smith, B Summers, B Wainwright, H Westhead

2 Passes: K Armstrong, E Benson, L Halstead, J Lee, T McGillivary, B Pomfret, C Robinson, E Spencer, E Waterland

1 Pass: T Levine

Full A LEVEL RESULTS