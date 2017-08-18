A LEVEL RESULTS: Celebration time at Rossall

Rossall School has seen a rise in the number of top grades made by A-level students.

The school achieved a 95 per cent pass rate, with 100 per cent of students gaining passes in business studies, economics, history and physics.

Elaine Purves, head at Rossall, said: “We are delighted with our results; we have seen an increase in the amount of A*-B grades achieved, along with the overall pass rate.

“The results mean almost all Rossall students have secured their preferred university places, and will be taking up studies at institutions including King’s College London, Edinburgh and Manchester”.

Oliver Hockings, from Thornton, plans to read History at Manchester University after gaining two A*s and an A.

Oliver, who earned top grades in English Literature, geography and history, said: “The teaching and support I have received at Rossall has been amazing.

“I am surprised and happy with my results, and I would like to thank my English teachers for their support and tuition which definitely made the difference between an A and an A*.”

Grace McKnight, who has been at Rossall since she was two-years-old, was awarded an A in design technology, and Bs in graphic communication and English Literature.

She said: “I am so happy with my results – all my teachers have been so supportive in the classroom and in one-to-one support; they have helped me to achieve the best grades,” said Grace.

Grace, who lives in Poulton, will now take up a place at Huddersfield University to study Interior Design.

School Captain, Hal Morgan Short, from Lytham, will be going on to read Law at Manchester University after gaining an A in English Literature and two Bs in history and economics.

And Sam Pitcher, from Fleetwood, gained an A in graphic communication and two Cs in mathematics and physics. Sam said: “I am grateful for the extra support teachers have put into help.”

ROSSALL

4 Passes: N Guo, Y Han, T Hu, B Huang, Z Jiao, Y Lin, J Niu, L Peng, J Shen, L Wang

3 Passes: P Berg, S Brooks, L Brook, A Colvin, M Diaz Seara, W Feng, T C Giang, B Gosling, S Han, M Harrington, O Hockings, P Huang, H Ip, M Kawahara, J Li, D Li, C Lin, N Maycock, G McKnight, C Mills, H Morgan-Short, K O’Flynn, V Pavshinskaia, S Pitcher, N Redman, C Rooker, V Stoker, C Tsang, K Waguih, Y Wang, L Wang, J Wraith

2 Passes: Q Biviano, E Chiviyska, E Cobb, M Danton-Rees, H Knight, B Zeng

