Easter 2017 GP and pharmacy opening times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Readers have been urged to be ready for Easter by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and using NHS services ‘appropriately’.

GP surgeries will be closed over the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday, with patients urged to make sure their medicine cabinet is well-stocked.

Dr Tony Naughton, said: “The Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for NHS services. “Ordering and collecting a repeat prescription in good time not only ensures you keep well but could also help keep staff free to deal with serious or life-threatening emergencies. “Making sure you have the right medicines could make all the difference. “Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes and they are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospitalisation if they run out of medicine.”

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones. Some pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend, here are all the Bank Holiday times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Blackpool

Good Friday April 14, 2017

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE. 9am - 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR. 11am - 6pm

Lloyds Pharamcy, Sainsbury’s Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY. 8am - 8pm

MJ Moore Pharmacy, 45-47 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7BH. 9am - 5.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Clifton Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ. 7am - 11pm

Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY. 9am - 5pm

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday April 16, 2017

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR. 11am - 4pm

Easter Monday April, 17 2017

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE. 9am - 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 110 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR. 11am - 4pm

Lloyds Pharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY. 9am - 7pm

MJ Moore Pharmacy, 45-47 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7BH. 9am - 5.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Clifton Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ. 7am - 11pm

Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY. 9am - 5pm

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm

Fylde and Wyre

Good Friday April 14, 2017

ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 9am - 6pm

Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5EW. 10.30am - 4pm

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS. 10am - 4pm

Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB. 10am - 4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE. 8am - 7pm

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 9am - 5pm

Easter Sunday April 16, 2017

O’Briens Pharmacy, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Dock Street, Fleetwood FY7 6HP. 10am - 1pm

Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham FY8 5LW. 10am - 1pm

Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham PR4 3AD. 10am - 1pm

Easter Monday April, 17 2017

ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 9am - 4pm

Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5EW. 10.30am - 4pm

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS. 10am - 4pm

Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB. 10am - 4pm

Lloyds pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE. 8am - 7pm

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 9am - 5pm