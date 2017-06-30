Eager Beavers dig in to support food bank

Eager Beavers have been digging deep, raiding cupboards to support struggling families.

Members of the first Thornton Cleveleys Beaver colony have been busy collecting cans, bottles and packets for their Beaver Bank.

The collection is now finished and the grub collected is winging its way to Fleetwood for distribution from the port’s food bank.

Donna Shotton is the Beaver’s group leader.

And she explained how the plan came about.

Donna said: “The Beavers wanted to help the community as part of their community impact badge.

“We decided as a colony the best impact we could have over a long term is by helping the food banks who help others long term.

“We spoke to the Rev Damian Platt at Christ Church and he said they have a collection for Fleetwood Foodbank and the church and would love for the beavers to help them out .

“So we embarked on a three month mission to collect as many tins and packets as possible and we called it the beavers bank .

“The children loved getting the pile as big as possible and knowing it was going to go to children and adults who don’t have much.

“They even donated sweets.”

Donna is very proud of the effort made by the Thornton Cleveleys Beavers group, which meets every Wednesday and Thursday at the Scout Hut in Marsh Road.

She said: “I’m very proud of them, they have done a really fantastic job and really got into the project.

“They all really deserve their badges and hopefully all the food they have donated will help people who are in the greatest need.”

Foodbanks are coming under increasing pressure as more families turn to them for help.

An appeal was recently launched when the Mustard Seed Project, which helps feed families in Fleetwood, began running short on supplies.

Foodbanks in Preston have also reported shortages in recent months.