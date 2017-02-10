E-cigarette explodes at family home

Crews in Blackpool were called to a fire after an e-cigarette exploded at a family home.

Two engines from South Shore and Blackpool were called to the incident at a detached house on Preston New Road at around 2am on 10 February, say fire services.

Watch Manager Mark Warwick said: "The owner of the house woke up to find an e-cigarette, which had been charging overnight, making strange noises and smoking.

"The cigarette was then wrapped in a dressing gown and and placed outside where it exploded and started a fire.

"This family were very lucky that e-cigarette was charging in the bedroom and that they became aware of the problem so quickly.

"At this stage we are still examining the battery, lead and e-cigarette to try to establish where the fault came from.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the correct charging units should always be used with e-cigarettes.

"We would also prefer that e-cigarettes are not left charging overnight."