Dome sheds light on more renovation

Fleetwood’s iconic Marine Hall is set for further improvements this year after restoration of the building’s impressive glass rooftop dome was completed just before Christmas.

Wyre Council has spent around a year working on the stained glass dome to restore it to its former glory, after receiving a timely post-Christmas grant of £50,000 in late 2015.

Exterior of Marine Hall, Fleetwood, showing illuminated dome.

For many years the dome, considered the most startling feature of the 1935 art deco building, was covered by a protective layer which meant sunlight couldn’t filter through the glass.

But now it can be displayed in all its glory, allowing sunlight to stream in on bright days.

And given that the done can now be seen from outside, it may even be lit up with different coloured lights for various occasions.

Ian Munro, head of culture, leisure and tourism at the Marine Hall, said: “We are really pleased with all the work that’s been done on the dome at Marine Hall.

“It’s a real feature of the venue, and of the Fleetwood coastline.

“We will be lighting the dome up during our indoor ice skating this week will give people the first chance to see the beautiful stained glass dome in all its glory for over 50 years.”

He said that as well as the dome restoration, improvements to the entrance of the venue were also planned for 2017. The dome’s design, in leaded stained glass, features galleons and the Fleetwood Coat of Arms depicted at eight points on the circle of the dome. The project was made possible after Wyre Council successfully applied to the Governments’s Coastal Communities fund.