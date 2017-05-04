Dog rescued from house fire in Poulton

A dog was rescued by firefighters from a house fire involving a dishwasher in Poulton, say fire services.

Two engines from Blackpool were called to the fire on Nightingdale Drive at around 5.30pm on April 3.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a ventilation unit.

A spokesman for Blackpool fire said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a fire involving a dishwasher in a semi-detached house in Poulton-le-Fylde.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire."

The dog was later treated by vets, its current condition is not known.