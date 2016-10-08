Dog owners invited to help festive funds

Eli enjoying a walk

Dog walkers are being invited to join in a spot of early festive fun to raise cash for Cleveleys Christmas lights.

A special sponsored dog walk is being held at Jubilee Gardens on Sunday October 23 at 11am.

The event is the brainchild of Coun Andrea Kay who is trying to raise £2,000 to fund the annual festive display.

Pet owners are being asked to bring their dogs, dressed up in Christmas costumes, for a walk around the town.

Churches and schools have already put £500 towards the lights fund but more cash is needed to ensure the displays can go ahead.

Free dog chipping will be available on the day

