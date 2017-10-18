Docks dream to move closer

Dramatic plans to develop Fleetwood docks in a “game changer” scheme for the town are due to be officially announced next month.

That’s the latest message from Wyre Dock Development Ltd, whose ambitious proposals include a hotel with conferencing, tourist attractions such as a botanical gardens and transport-related exhibits, themed restaurant and accommodation.

Elements of this sceme were revealed by The Gazette in August. There are now plans to reveal more about the proposals to residents next month.

Dock owners Associated British Ports, which is investing £80,000 of repairs to the roofing of fish merchants buildings on the docks, said: “Our discussions need to remain confidential for the time being but we anticipate being able to make an announcement to the media and public next month.

“We believe that this would be a game-changer for the Fleetwood and Fylde Coast economy, and the local community.

“The response from all parties so far has been extremely positive.”

There had been ambitious plans to create a fish and food park in Fleetwood, in which the town’s fish merchants would be re-located under one roof in a swish, state-of-the art facility.

But these plans, which were proposed by Reform Energy Ltd and were even granted planning permission at Wyre Council, now appear to be dead in the water.

An ABP spokesman said of the latest developments: “We continue to work with our fish merchant customers and have invested £80,000 to address roofing issues, which were evident after the summer downpours.

“While the project is still at an early stage of development we are focused on developing the area to make a more attractive offer to all that benefits the local community.”