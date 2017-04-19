Diversity duo enjoy a day visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely from dance group Diversity made the most of the bank holiday break when they visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The duo were in town to promote Slimefest – which takes place at the attraction on October 21-23.

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely of dance group Diversity took a break from their national tour to visit Blackpool ahead of their engagement as hosts Nickelodeon's SLIMEFEST

Last year, 4,000 people attended the two sold-out shows held at the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

Like last year, Jordan and Kiely will host the event over six performances during the autumn half-term break.

And on Monday the pair – who were winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – enjoyed everything the resort had to offer including rides and games.

And no visit to the seaside would be complete without some chips.

A Pleasure Beach spokesman said: “Despite the mixed weather this weekend, the sunny spells have brought out many visitors including Jordan and Perri.”

