Distressed woman enters sea close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A "distressed" woman entered the sea close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, say police.

Police, Coastguard rescue teams and the Blackpool RNLI lifeboat were called to reports of a woman in the water at around 6pm on April 27.

Officers managed to persuade the woman to leave the sea of her own accord.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We got a report of a distressed female in the water opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach. We contacted the Coastguard who came to assist.

"Thankfully we managed to negotiate with the woman who exited the sea of her own accord. She was then transferred to Hospital."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.