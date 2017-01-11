Distressed teenager sparks 999 alert

Lifeboat teams launched a search after reports that a vulnerable teenager was threatening to take his own life off the Fleetwood coast, say the coastguard.

Police were initially called to reports of a vulnerable 17-year-old making threats to jump into the sea on the Esplanade in the Jubilee Quay area of Fleetwood at around 7.40pm, say police.

Two boats were launched, one from Fleetwood and one from Knott End, after the distressing call was referred to the coastguard at around 8pm by Lancashire police.

The coastguard confirmed the man was later found safe and well at another another location.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “A thorough search was made of the area and nothing was found. The man was later found safe and well at home.”