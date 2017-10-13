Discover the ‘truth about bullying’ at Blackpool's Hilton Hotel

Parents and teachers can find out ‘the truth about bullying’ next month at a public talk at a Blackpool Hotel.

Sensitive issues such as sexting and child grooming will be discussed at the Hilton Hotel on North Promenade on November 16.

People are asked to arrive at the hotel by 6.30pm.

Talks will begin at 6.45pm and end at 8pm.

Due to the sensitive nature of some of subjects discussed, children will not be permitted at the free event.

Places are limited, so anybody who is interested in attending is asked to confirm their attendance online.

Go to www.facebook.com/events/183701868870287/